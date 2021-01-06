Police issue warning after convincing COVID-19 vaccine scam emerges

Published: 2:59 PM January 6, 2021 Updated: 3:10 PM January 6, 2021

Herts police have issued a public warning after they discovered a "highly believable" telephone scam involving the coronavirus vaccine programme.

The scam starts with a text message and advises the user that they are eligible to apply for the vaccine and to click on the link sent through to them.

The user is led to a webpage, which looks very convincing and asks them to submit their personal details, including their name, address, date of birth, proof of address and card details, in order for them to be able to apply for the vaccine.

All vaccines administered by the National Health Service are free of charge.

Herts police are issuing the following advice in the wake of these scam texts:

Do NOT click on links in unknown texts - always check it first

NEVER give out your personal details.

With the recent approval of multiple vaccines in the UK, these types of scam attempts are likely to continue as fraudsters look to take advantage of the rollout to so many people.

Cold calls regarding the vaccine are also beginning to take place – we’ve already had reports of scammers asking people to pay for it over the phone. If you receive one of these calls, hang up.

If you, or anyone you know, have been affected by this fraud or any other scam, report it to Action Fraud by calling 0300 1232040 or visiting www.actionfraud.police.uk.