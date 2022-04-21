Hertfordshire named amongst worst places for car break-ins across UK
- Credit: File/For Illustrative Purposes (WikiMedia CC)
Hertfordshire has been named amongst the worst places in the UK for car break-ins.
New research has revealed it is the the 7th worst area for thefts from vehicles.
The research, undertaken by GoShorty, analysed data from a series of Freedom of Information requests and government sources to reveal the areas with the highest number of theft: where a thief has stolen items that were left in a vehicle.
Hertfordshire, with a population of 1,195,700 saw 4053 thefts from vehicles.
It had more cases than Bedfordshire, Dorset, Leicestershire, Northamptonshire and Avon and Somerset which all placed in the top 10.
On average, it meant there are 338.96 thefts per 100,000 people.
Across the UK 192,824 offences were recorded for thefts from a vehicle.
Rank
Police Force Area
Population
Theft from vehicle
Rate per 100,000
1
London (Met & City)
9002500
61893
687.51
2
Greater Manchester
2848300
12756
447.85
3
Bedfordshire
682300
3033
444.53
4
Dorset
776800
2815
362.38
5
South Yorkshire
1415100
5091
359.76
6
Leicestershire
1107600
3965
357.98
7
Hertfordshire
1195700
4053
338.96
8
Thames Valley
2431900
8198
337.10
9
Northamptonshire
757200
2538
335.18
10
Avon and Somerset
1729500
5222
301.94
According to the same data, Hertfordshire also topped the charts and was named the 5th worst place in the UK for interfering with a motor vehicle.
Interfering with a motor vehicle is when someone is found to be tampering with a car, a part of a car, or its contents, with the intention of theft.
Hertfordshire also placed 8th for a vehicle or part to have been found in a dangerous or defective condition.