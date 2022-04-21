The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
Hertfordshire named amongst worst places for car break-ins across UK

Rosie Boon

Published: 1:02 PM April 21, 2022
Hertfordshire placed in the top 10 areas in the UK for car burglaries. 

Hertfordshire placed in the top 10 areas in the UK for car burglaries. - Credit: File/For Illustrative Purposes (WikiMedia CC) 

Hertfordshire has been named amongst the worst places in the UK for car break-ins.

New research has revealed it is the the 7th worst area for thefts from vehicles. 

The research, undertaken by GoShorty, analysed data from a series of Freedom of Information requests and government sources to reveal the areas with the highest number of theft: where a thief has stolen items that were left in a vehicle.

Hertfordshire, with a population of 1,195,700 saw 4053 thefts from vehicles. 

It had more cases than Bedfordshire, Dorset, Leicestershire, Northamptonshire and Avon and Somerset which all placed in the top 10. 

On average, it meant there are 338.96 thefts per 100,000 people.

Across the UK 192,824 offences were recorded for thefts from a vehicle. 

Rank

Police Force Area

Population

Theft from vehicle

Rate per 100,000

1

London (Met & City)

9002500

61893

687.51

2

Greater Manchester

2848300

12756

447.85

3

Bedfordshire

682300

3033

444.53

4

Dorset

776800

2815

362.38

5

South Yorkshire

1415100

5091

359.76

6

Leicestershire

1107600

3965

357.98

7

Hertfordshire

1195700

4053

338.96

8

Thames Valley

2431900

8198

337.10

9

Northamptonshire

757200

2538

335.18

10

Avon and Somerset

1729500

5222

301.94

According to the same data, Hertfordshire also topped the charts and was named the 5th worst place in the UK for interfering with a motor vehicle. 

Interfering with a motor vehicle is when someone is found to be tampering with a car, a part of a car, or its contents, with the intention of theft. 

Hertfordshire also placed 8th for a vehicle or part to have been found in a dangerous or defective condition. 

Data
Hertfordshire News

