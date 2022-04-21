Hertfordshire placed in the top 10 areas in the UK for car burglaries. - Credit: File/For Illustrative Purposes (WikiMedia CC)

Hertfordshire has been named amongst the worst places in the UK for car break-ins.

New research has revealed it is the the 7th worst area for thefts from vehicles.

The research, undertaken by GoShorty, analysed data from a series of Freedom of Information requests and government sources to reveal the areas with the highest number of theft: where a thief has stolen items that were left in a vehicle.

Hertfordshire, with a population of 1,195,700 saw 4053 thefts from vehicles.

It had more cases than Bedfordshire, Dorset, Leicestershire, Northamptonshire and Avon and Somerset which all placed in the top 10.

On average, it meant there are 338.96 thefts per 100,000 people.

Across the UK 192,824 offences were recorded for thefts from a vehicle.

Rank Police Force Area Population Theft from vehicle Rate per 100,000 1 London (Met & City) 9002500 61893 687.51 2 Greater Manchester 2848300 12756 447.85 3 Bedfordshire 682300 3033 444.53 4 Dorset 776800 2815 362.38 5 South Yorkshire 1415100 5091 359.76 6 Leicestershire 1107600 3965 357.98 7 Hertfordshire 1195700 4053 338.96 8 Thames Valley 2431900 8198 337.10 9 Northamptonshire 757200 2538 335.18 10 Avon and Somerset 1729500 5222 301.94

According to the same data, Hertfordshire also topped the charts and was named the 5th worst place in the UK for interfering with a motor vehicle.

Interfering with a motor vehicle is when someone is found to be tampering with a car, a part of a car, or its contents, with the intention of theft.

Hertfordshire also placed 8th for a vehicle or part to have been found in a dangerous or defective condition.