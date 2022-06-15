The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
Herts teen arrested amid 'extreme right-wing terrorism' investigation

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 12:58 PM June 15, 2022
Metropolitan Police officers arrested a 17-year-old boy in Hertfordshire

Metropolitan Police officers arrested a 17-year-old boy in Hertfordshire, but did not say where in the county they made the arrest - Credit: Will Durrant

A Hertfordshire teenager has been arrested amid a terrorism investigation.

Officers from London's Metropolitan Police arrested the 17-year-old boy on suspicion of encouraging terrorism at an address in Hertfordshire on Tuesday, June 14.

They could not say where in Hertfordshire they made the arrest, but said it is connected with alleged extreme right-wing terrorism offences.

The teenager was detained under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act 1984 - known as PACE - and was taken to a police station in the capital.

He was bailed to a date in mid-July while the Metropolitan Police continues its investigation.

Detective Chief Superintendent Dominic Murphy, of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, said: "Across the country, police are working hard to try and prevent young people from being radicalised, and acting quickly when it is suspected that offences have been committed."

Officers from the London force were supported by the Eastern Region Specialist Operations Unit (ERSOU) and Hertfordshire Constabulary.

DCS Murphy said anybody who thinks someone is engaged in terrorist activity should report it online (https://gov.uk/ACT) or by phone on 0800 789 321 - or 999 in an emergency.

