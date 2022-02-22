RSPCA have appealed for information of the man in the photo who has thrown a dog over a fence in North Hertfordshire. - Credit: RSPCA

RSPCA are seeking information after shocking footage of a man throwing a dog over a fence comes to light in North Hertfordshire.

The animal welfare charity was contacted after a video was supplied of a man throwing a light coloured lurcher type dog over a fence.

The video was posted online over social media platforms and enquiries have been made. One video posted included 'crying laughing face' emojis.

RSPCA chief inspector Jayne Bashford said: “We are really keen to speak to this man who will have further information in relation to the incident and the circumstances behind what happened.

“If anyone recognises the man - or the dog - or has any information, then we’d ask them to call us on 0300 123 8018.”

We have been led to understand that this incident may have happened in the North Hertfordshire area in recent weeks.

This footage follows the RSPCA investigation of Kurt Zouma who posted a video of slapping and kicking a cat

