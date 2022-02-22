The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News > Crime

Shocking footage shows man throwing dog over a fence in Hertfordshire

Author Picture Icon

Rosie Boon

Published: 11:02 AM February 22, 2022
Dog thrown over fence in North Hertfordshire, RSPCA appeal for more information.

RSPCA have appealed for information of the man in the photo who has thrown a dog over a fence in North Hertfordshire. - Credit: RSPCA

RSPCA are seeking information after shocking footage of a man throwing a dog over a fence comes to light in North Hertfordshire. 

The animal welfare charity was contacted after a video was supplied of a man throwing a light coloured lurcher type dog over a fence.

The video was posted online over social media platforms and enquiries have been made. One  video posted included 'crying laughing face' emojis.

RSPCA chief inspector Jayne Bashford said: “We are really keen to speak to this man who will have further information in relation to the incident and the circumstances behind what happened.

“If anyone recognises the man - or the dog - or has any information, then we’d ask them to call us on 0300 123 8018.”

We have been led to understand that this incident may have happened in the North Hertfordshire area in recent weeks.

This footage follows the RSPCA investigation of Kurt Zouma who posted a video of slapping and kicking a cat 

Our rescue teams will be out in all weathers this winter, rescuing animals from abuse, neglect and suffering.  To Join the Winter Rescue and help our rescuers be there for the animals in need, please visit www.rspca.org.uk/rescuexmas 

Herts Live News
Pets
Hertfordshire News

Don't Miss

Chicago's has closed its doors for the final time

Nostalgia

5 Hertfordshire nightclubs the county has lost over the years

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
A Thameslink train at Potters Bar train station

Hertfordshire Weather

Hertfordshire rail users urged not to travel when Storm Eunice arrives

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Here's a list of some of the best restaurants in Hertfordshire according to Tripadvisor. 

Food and Drink

7 of the best restaurants in Hertfordshire according to Tripadvisor

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
A 100-year-old Beech Tree blew over on Willian Road, Hitchin

Storm Eunice

Century-old beech tree in Hitchin destroyed by Storm Eunice

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon