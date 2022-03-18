Twenty-five arrests were made during a week-long crackdown on county lines gangs in Hertfordshire. - Credit: POLICE

Twenty-five arrests were made and more than £25,000 in cash, large quantities of class A drugs and a firearm were seized during Hertfordshire Constabulary's week of action targeting county lines gangs.

The police force carried out the week of operations targeting county lines drugs gangs, between March 7-13 as part of the National County Lines Intensification Week.

During the week, the Operation Mantis team, working with the Operational Intelligence Team, Operational Support Group and local crimes units. carried out warrants across the county targeting the gangs involved in drug dealing.

Twenty-five individuals were arrested in total, with six of those being charged and remanded into custody.

Those charged were:

Adam Jaylani, 23, from Orange Hill Road, Edgware, charged and remanded for being concerned in the supply of class A drugs

Ryan Sherry, 20, from Tenby Drive, Luton, charged and remanded for being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs

Ashub Zafar, 21, from Chape Walk, London, charged and remanded for being concerned in the supply of class A drugs

Terrance Furby, 21, from Dacre Gardens, Borehamwood, charged and remanded for possession of a firearm

Jafa Al-Mossawy, 19, from Ramillies Road, London, charged and remanded for being concerned in the supply of class A drugs

Iyesha Mahmood, 23, of, Scotland Street, Birmingham, charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs and possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Those arrested were:

A 23-year-old man from Luton, arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs

Two 43-year-old men from Welwyn Garden City, arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs

A 41-year-old man from Luton, arrested on suspicion of assault

A 42-year-old man from Luton, arrested on suspicion of failing to appear at court

A 20-year-old man from London, arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs

A 20-year-old female from Stevenage, arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs

A 41-year-old man from Essex, arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs

A 30-year-old man from Baldock, arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs

A 29-year-old female from Baldock, arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs

A 19-year-old man from Borehamwood, arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs

A 22-year-old man from Hitchin, arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs

A 25-year-old man from Hatfield, arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs

A 31-year-old man from Luton, arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs

A 22-year-old man from Luton, arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs

A 22-year-old man from Luton, arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs

A 19-year-old man from Luton, arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs

A 27-year-old man from Bedford, arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs

A 19-year-old man from Stevenage, arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs

A 21-year-old man from Borehamwood, arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs

All were released whilst investigations continue.

Anyone with information on drug dealing or gang related crime is asked to contact Hertfordshire Constabulary via the non-emergency number 101 or report information online.



Alternatively, you can contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their Anonymous Online Form (opens in new window).

No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will never need to go to court.