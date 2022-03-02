Man, 37, charged after sex attack on woman in Hertfordshire high street
- Credit: Oli Woodman on Unsplash
A 37-year-old man from Hertfordshire has been charged with rape and attempted rape following a high street incident at around 2am on Saturday.
Nawaf Sharidah of Latchford Place in Hemel Hempstead appeared in court on Monday (February 28), and has since been remanded in prison.
The reported incident took place on February 26 in Hemel Hempstead High Street, where a woman says she was sexually assaulted.
Officers attended the scene after the police were called, and immediately arrested a suspect.
The female involved is now being supported by specially trained officers.
The investigation is still underway and police have released an appeal for anyone with information about the incident to come forward.
Detective Inspector Mike Hanson, of Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Sexual Offence Investigation Team, said: "Firstly, I would like to commend the bravery of the victim in coming forward and reporting this to us.
"Her actions meant that we were able to make a quick arrest and my thoughts are with her during this very difficult time.
“We are carrying out an extensive investigation and although an arrest has been made, we are still keen to hear from anyone who thinks they have information that could help.
"We’d be particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have been approached in the area.
“Any information you have, no matter how small it might seem, could be vital.”
Dacorum Chief Inspector Jason Keane added: “I appreciate news like this is concerning however I would like to reassure residents that this is not being treated as a stranger attack.
"I am pleased that my officers were able to make a quick arrest and the case will now proceed through the courts.”
Those with information are asked to report information online, call 101 quoting crime reference 41/15756/22, or stay 100% anonymous by contacting the charitable organisation Crimestoppers.