The Comet > News > Crime

Indecent exposure arrest: Man remanded in custody

Author Picture Icon

Georgia Barrow

Published: 11:51 AM July 13, 2021    Updated: 12:14 PM July 13, 2021
Police stock

Lucian Agape, of Shallcross Crescent in Hatfield, has been remanded in custody - Credit: Archant

A 36-year-old appeared at Hatfield Remand Court yesterday, having been charged with four counts of indecent exposure.

Lucian Agape of Shallcross Crescent, Hatfield, was arrested on Saturday, July 10, in connection with incidents in Stevenage, Hitchin and Letchworth.

He was subsequently charged with four counts of indecent exposure and appeared in court on Monday, where he was remanded in custody.

The offences took place between Monday, July 5 and Wednesday, July 7.

On Monday, July 5, a man exposed himself to 17-year-old girl who was walking along Bearton Road, onto Old Hale Way in Hitchin.

The second reported incident, involving two girls, occurred on the same day - outside Tesco Express in Letchworth's Bedford Road at 1pm.

Two further reported incidents took place on Wednesday, July 8, in Stevenage. One in Bridge Road between 2.45pm and 3.10pm, and a second around a similar time in Chancellors Road.

Hatfield Magistrates Court
Stevenage News
Letchworth Garden City News
Hatfield News

