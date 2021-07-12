Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News > Crime

Man charged in connection with series of indecent exposures

Georgia Barrow

Published: 1:05 PM July 12, 2021   
Police stock

A 36-year-old Hatfield man has been arrested and charged with indecent exposure following incidents in Stevenage and North Herts - Credit: Archant

A 36-year-old man from Hatfield has been arrested and charged with four counts of indecent exposure. 

Lucian Agape, of Shallcross Crescent, was to appear in Hatfield Magistrates' Court this morning having been arrested over the weekend.

This comes following a series of incidents of indecent exposures in Stevenage, Hitchin and Letchworth last week. 

On Monday, July 5, a man exposed himself to 17-year-old girl who was walking along Bearton Road, onto Old Hale Way in Hitchin.

The second reported incident, involving two girls, occurred on the same day - outside Tesco Express in Letchworth's Bedford Road at 1pm.

Two further reported incidents took place on Wednesday, July 8, in Stevenage. One in Bridge Road between 2.45pm and 3.10pm, and a second around a similar time in Chancellors Road.


