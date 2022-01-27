Man sentenced for handling stolen goods - including designer watch, clothes and laptop

Mark Loveridge has been sentenced for handling stolen goods and motoring offences - Credit: Archant

A Bedfordshire man has appeared in court for sentencing after admitting handling stolen goods in Wallington.

Mark Loveridge, of Cople, appeared at St Albans Magistrates' Court on Monday charged with a string of offences.

The goods, belonging to two women and a man, are listed by the court as being a laptop, paperwork, headphones, pink trainers, a Kors ladies watch, a quantity of clothing, a Land Rover jacket, iPhone 8, a black blazer, an iPhone lead and a trenchcoat.

The 45-year-old was charged with dishonestly undertaking or assisting in the retention, removal, disposal or realisation of stolen goods for the benefit of another - or dishonestly arranging to do so - knowing or believing them to be stolen goods.

The incident took place on November 8, 2019. He pleaded guilty on September 16, 2021.

He also admitted driving while disqualified on the A505 near Wallington that same day, and driving without insurance - entering this guilty plea on February 28, 2020.

Those offences are in addition to being convicted of possessing the class B drug amphetamine, being equipped with false number plates, tools and a metal hook with the intention of committing theft, and stealing money from British Telecom on September 25, 2020, at Bedford Magistrates' Court.

He was sentenced to 34 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months. He must also pay victims services £122 and £785 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

He was also disqualified from holding a driving licence for 12 months. His guilty plea was taken into account by chairman of the bench, magistrate Kathryn Gray, when sentenced was passed.







