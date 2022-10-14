The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
The Comet > News > Crime

Gold medal stolen from Hitchin shop

Author Picture Icon

Pearce Bates

Published: 10:04 AM October 14, 2022
A gold medal in a black pouch.

Hertfordshire police have appealed for the public's help in tracing the item. - Credit: Hertfordshire police

A gold medal has been stolen from a shop in Hitchin.

The item was reported stolen on Thursday, October 6, but police believe that it could have been taken at any time between September 14 and September 29.

The medal is from the Herts Senior Cup football tournament, and is engraved with the words "A Barker".

Hertfordshire police have now appealed for the public's help in tracing the item.

PCSO Cynthia Combe said: "Have you come across this medal anywhere or seen it advertised for sale?

"The medal is described as gold, it has Herts Senior Cup 1901/2 on the front and A Barker engraved on the back.

"If you have any information, then please email me at Cynthia.Combe@herts.police.uk.”

Information can be reported via Herts police's website www.herts.police.uk/report or by calling 101, quoting reference 41/80855/22.

Anonymous information can also be given by contacting the CrimeStoppers charity on 0800 555 111.

Hertfordshire Constabulary
Hitchin News

Don't Miss

A man being arrested by a police officer.

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service

Man arrested following alleged arson spree in Letchworth

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Outside Partyman World of Play in Stevenage

Stevenage's Partyman and Laser Kombat to permanently close

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
Monkswood Way, with Asda to the left.

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Car crashes into barrier in Stevenage

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Affinity Water is urging customers to avoid non-essential water use (File picture)

Households in Stevenage left without water for several hours

Christopher Day

Author Picture Icon