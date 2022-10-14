Gold medal stolen from Hitchin shop

Hertfordshire police have appealed for the public's help in tracing the item. - Credit: Hertfordshire police

A gold medal has been stolen from a shop in Hitchin.

The item was reported stolen on Thursday, October 6, but police believe that it could have been taken at any time between September 14 and September 29.

The medal is from the Herts Senior Cup football tournament, and is engraved with the words "A Barker".

Hertfordshire police have now appealed for the public's help in tracing the item.

PCSO Cynthia Combe said: "Have you come across this medal anywhere or seen it advertised for sale?

"The medal is described as gold, it has Herts Senior Cup 1901/2 on the front and A Barker engraved on the back.

"If you have any information, then please email me at Cynthia.Combe@herts.police.uk.”

Information can be reported via Herts police's website www.herts.police.uk/report or by calling 101, quoting reference 41/80855/22.

Anonymous information can also be given by contacting the CrimeStoppers charity on 0800 555 111.