Girl reportedly touched by man while walking home from school

Published: 5:19 PM July 20, 2021

The 14-year-old was reportedly approached by a man in his late teens or early 20s yesterday afternoon (July 19) - Credit: PA

A 14-year-old girl was approached by a man on her way home from school, with police officers in Stevenage launching an investigation.

The incident happened at around 4.40pm yesterday, July 20, in a pedestrian underpass adjacent to Grace Way and Martins Way.

A man reportedly tried to engage the girl in conversation and then made inappropriate suggestions, as well as briefly touching her. The girl ran out of the underpass where a group of workmen helped her call the police.

The man is described as white, in his late teens or early 20s, with short blond hair and of slim build. He was clean shaven and had quite a round face.

He was reported as wearing blue jeans and a blue top, and carrying a black Adidas rucksack. He was also wearing a black beaded bracelet.

You may also want to watch:

Investigating officer Mason King said: “We appreciate that the community will be concerned to hear of this incident and we want to reassure you that we’re doing everything we can to locate this man. We are now appealing for information and witnesses to assist our investigation.

"Anyone who may have seen a person matching this description, or who witnessed a man interacting with the victim, should get in touch with the Local Crime Unit at Stevenage Police Station on 01438 757143, or by calling 101 and quoting reference 41/55084/21.

"If you think you recognise him from the description, we also want to hear from you as soon as possible," he added.

“In response, we have already stepped up patrols in the area but are asking people to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity immediately via 999.”

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact. Alternatively, anonymous reports can be submitted to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org.