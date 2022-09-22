The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
Man reportedly 'exposed himself' in front of 14-year-old girl on Thameslink train

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 1:26 PM September 22, 2022
British Transport Police is investigating an "indecent exposure" report from a train travelling between Gatwick and Hitchin

British Transport Police is investigating an "indecent exposure" report from a train travelling between Gatwick Airport and Hitchin

A man reportedly "exposed himself" in front of a 14-year-old girl and her mother on a train between Gatwick Airport and Hitchin.

British Transport Police has launched an investigation into the incident, which is thought to have taken place at around 7pm on Saturday, August 27.

A police spokesperson: "A man sat near a 14-year-old girl and her mother on board the train.

"During the journey the man exposed himself inappropriately to the 14-year-old girl while staring at her.

"The victim’s mother confronted the man, who then got up and walked away."

Police have released a picture of a person they would like to speak to in connection with the incident. He was on board the Hitchin-bound train and may be able to help with their investigation.

British Transport Police officers would like to speak with this man in connection with an incident on board a train

British Transport Police officers would like to speak with this man in connection with an indecent exposure report on board a Thameslink train - Credit: British Transport Police

The BTP spokesperson added that anybody with information can contact the force by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 548 of August 27.

Reports can also be made 100 per cent anonymously via CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

