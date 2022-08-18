Four Vauxhall cars stolen in North Herts

Four Vauxhall cars have been reported stolen in North Herts, according to Hertfordshire Constabulary - Credit: Yui Mok/PA

Four Vauxhall cars have been stolen over the past week in North Hertfordshire.

Three Corsas and one Astra have been taken from the villages of Offley, Lilley and Hexton.

In every case, the owners of the cars have been left with the keys.

Police officers in Hertfordshire have advised vehicle owners to be "extra vigilant" in rural areas.

Sergeant Alan Clarke said: "It appears that Vauxhall cars are being targeted in some of our rural areas and we are appealing for local rural residents to be extra vigilant and report any suspicious activity immediately.

"If you are able to use any extra security devices on your vehicles, such as steering wheel locks, and immobilisers, please do so and make sure that all cars are definitely locked when you leave them."

Hertfordshire Constabulary has issued a list of advice for vehicle owners:

Lock your car whenever it is left unattended and keeping it in a garage when parked at night, if possible.

When using a garage is not possible, park close to fences, walls or a kerb with the exhaust being closest to the fence, wall or kerb to make theft difficult.

Consider fitting CCTV on your home or driveway, to help deter thieves.

Use PIR or LED security lighting to make your vehicle more visible and this can also act as a deterrent.

Noisy gravel on your drive can help deter a would-be thief, as they don't want to alert you to their approach.

Never leave valuable items or tools on display in your vehicle as this may encourage a thief to break in.

Those who own cars with a keyless entry feature are advised to: