Teenagers among those arrested in connection with Stevenage murder investigation

Jacob Thorburn

Published: 9:54 PM February 14, 2021   
Four people, including three teenagers, have been arrested in connection with a killing in Stevenage.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder yesterday and remains in custody.

Three others, a 15-year-old boy, 17-year-old boy and 41-year-old man have also been arrested today and are currently in custody.

Police were called to Meadow Way at 9.15pm on Friday, February 12 in relation to concerns for the welfare of a 31-year-old man from Stevenage.

He sadly died later that night at Lister Hospital.

Detective Inspector Justine Jenkins from the BCH Major Crime Unit said: “We have made a number of arrests but as we pursue a number of lines of enquiry we are also appealing for any witnesses or anyone who has information about what happened to contact us.

“We are in the early stages of this investigation and extensive enquiries are being carried out to help establish the sequence of events before and after the incident.”

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via online webchat or call the non-emergency 101 number, quoting Operation Mantle.

