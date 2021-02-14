Breaking
Teenagers among those arrested in connection with Stevenage murder investigation
- Credit: Archant
Four people, including three teenagers, have been arrested in connection with a killing in Stevenage.
A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder yesterday and remains in custody.
Three others, a 15-year-old boy, 17-year-old boy and 41-year-old man have also been arrested today and are currently in custody.
Police were called to Meadow Way at 9.15pm on Friday, February 12 in relation to concerns for the welfare of a 31-year-old man from Stevenage.
He sadly died later that night at Lister Hospital.
Detective Inspector Justine Jenkins from the BCH Major Crime Unit said: “We have made a number of arrests but as we pursue a number of lines of enquiry we are also appealing for any witnesses or anyone who has information about what happened to contact us.
“We are in the early stages of this investigation and extensive enquiries are being carried out to help establish the sequence of events before and after the incident.”
Most Read
- 1 Murder investigation launched in Stevenage
- 2 Pub manager shares viral sea shanty in ode to beloved customers
- 3 Did you witness 'erratic driving' and near collision on A1(M)?
- 4 Grade II listed farmhouse and equestrian facility near Stevenage up for sale
- 5 Council tax to rise in North Herts after £2.2 million COVID-19 shortfall
- 6 Pair charged after county lines drugs raid in Stevenage street
- 7 Teenagers among those arrested in connection with Stevenage murder investigation
- 8 Closure order granted after anti-social behaviour and drug-related crime
- 9 Heavy police presence near Stevenage park
- 10 Stevenage Box Wood: Just who is selling off the ancient woodland?
You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via online webchat or call the non-emergency 101 number, quoting Operation Mantle.