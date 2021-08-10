Police launch criminal investigation after foaming fountain prank

Published: 10:04 AM August 10, 2021

Investigations are underway after pranksters filled a Stevenage fountain with washing up liquid over the weekend.

A Herts police spokesperson told the Comet that officers were carrying out further investigations "following an incident of criminal damage" in the town centre on Sunday, August 8.

It was reported that washing up liquid was poured into fountains in Danesgate, at around 3.25pm.

The fountain foamed well into Monday, August 9, when the last of the soapy suds were cleared.

A representative from Stevenage Borough Council confirmed that cleaning up the bubbles, which overflowed into the town square, cost £170 in labour and materials.

Those with information can report directly to Herts police online at herts.police.uk/report or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 41/60964/21.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org.