Police launch criminal investigation after foaming fountain prank
- Credit: Hannah Pye
Investigations are underway after pranksters filled a Stevenage fountain with washing up liquid over the weekend.
A Herts police spokesperson told the Comet that officers were carrying out further investigations "following an incident of criminal damage" in the town centre on Sunday, August 8.
It was reported that washing up liquid was poured into fountains in Danesgate, at around 3.25pm.
The fountain foamed well into Monday, August 9, when the last of the soapy suds were cleared.
A representative from Stevenage Borough Council confirmed that cleaning up the bubbles, which overflowed into the town square, cost £170 in labour and materials.
You may also want to watch:
The escapade is being treated as a criminal incident by Herts police, and enquiries are continuing at this time.
Those with information can report directly to Herts police online at herts.police.uk/report or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 41/60964/21.
Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org.
Most Read
- 1 Driver who failed to stop after hitting cyclist sentenced
- 2 Police launch criminal investigation after foaming fountain prank
- 3 Drugs raid carried out by police after tip off
- 4 Boy with muscular dystrophy in urgent need after four years living in hostel
- 5 Stevenage theft 'spoilt' community garden project
- 6 Rescue cat saved from death row needs forever home
- 7 River Beane set for major restoration work to improve chalk stream health
- 8 Comedian Richard Herring's charity run after life saved
- 9 Live blog: Stevenage and North Herts A-level results 2021
- 10 'A better place for the local community': Mural celebrating town's history unveiled at Hitchin station