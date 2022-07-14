Six men arrested in connection with death of Bereket Selomun

Updated

Six arrests have been made in connection with the death of Stevenage man, Bereket Selomun.

Bereket’s body was found shortly before 7.30am on Thursday, July 7, in woodland off Brittain Way, adjourning Fairlands Valley Park.

The 20-year-old had suffered multiple stab wounds and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Five men have been arrested on suspicion of murder and another man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All six, aged in their 20s, remain in police custody at this time.

Detective Inspector Iain MacPherson, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire (BCH) Major Crime Unit, said: “Despite these arrests, we are continuing our extensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding Bereket’s death.

“Any witnesses or anyone who has information about what happened, who has not already spoken to officers, is urged to get in contact with us.

“I’d like to thank those that have come forward so far.”

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference Operation Madrigal.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.