Good Samaritan becomes victim of attempted robbery in Stevenage

Published: 4:48 PM March 4, 2021

A man was the victim of an attempted robbery in Fairlands Way - Credit: Harry Rutter/Archant

A good Samaritan stopped his car to help a boy laying on the pavement in Stevenage today, only to find himself the victim of an attempted robbery instead.

Details of two people who are believed to have been involved in the incident have been released by police.

At around 12.30am this morning, a man was driving his car through Fairlands Way when he saw a teenage boy lying on the pavement close to the road.

The victim pulled over to check the condition of the boy, but as soon as he stopped his car the boy got up and approached him. Another man soon joined him, and started trying to open the victim's car doors.

The victim quickly drove off and called the police, who conducted a search of the area. The offenders were not found.

The teenage boy is described as a short white male, with a shaved head. He was wearing a black jacket, grey tracksuit bottoms and was carrying a backpack.

The other man is also described as a white male.

Investigating officer DC Jenny Wilson said: “We understand that this type of incident sounds very alarming, and although the victim is very shaken by what has happened, he is unharmed and was not followed by the offenders when he left the scene.

“However, we want people to be on their guard and if you witness anyone lying on the pavement or in the road, lock your doors and do not stop at the scene, but call the police immediately or as soon as is safe to do so.

“For most people their first instinct is to help anyone they think is in trouble, and it is sad that we have to advise against this, but at this time, we would urge caution with regards to approaching anyone where the circumstances could be suspicious.”

Anyone who thinks they may have seen these two males, or witnessed as similar incident is asked to contact DC Wilson directly via email Jennie.Wilson@herts.pnn.police.uk. You can also call police on 101.