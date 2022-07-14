56-year-old suffers facial injuries in Stevenage attack

Police believe that an argument was started between the victim and a 58-year-old man. - Credit: PA

A 56-year-old has suffered facial injuries following an attack in Stevenage.

The incident occurred at around 9.30pm on Saturday, June 25.

Hertfordshire Police believe that an argument was started between the victim and a 58-year-old man in the Our Mutual Friend pub.

This argument then spilled out into a garage block in St Margarets, Broadwater.

The victim was then assaulted, suffering facial injuries as a result.

The 58-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm (GBH).

He has since been released, whilst police continue their investigation.

Detective constable Richard Greasby, of Hertfordshire Police, said: "We believe an argument started in the ‘Our Mutual Friend’ pub and then spilled out into the garage area.

"We know there were quite a few people in the area at the time and we are appealing for anyone who thinks they may have seen the altercation, or who witnessed two men arguing around this time, to get in touch.”

DC Greasby can be contacted via the following email address: Richard.greasby@herts.pnn.police.uk

Information can also be reported online or by calling the police's non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/50687/22.

Anonymous information can be given by contacting the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.