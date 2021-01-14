Damage caused to Stevenage salon during burglary

Published: 11:32 AM January 14, 2021 Updated: 11:42 AM January 14, 2021

Police are appealing for information after a burglary at a Stevenage salon. - Credit: Archant

Extensive damage has been caused to a Stevenage salon during a burglary, where a small amount of cash was stolen.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following the incident at Envi-Ous in Mobbsbury Way.

At around 5am on Saturday, January, 2 entry was forced to Envi-Ous, causing extensive damage to a fire door.

PC Lilly Brown, who is investigating, said: “While the culprit only managed to get away with a small amount of cash, the salon owner has been left with a hefty bill to repair the damage, at what is already a very difficult time for the industry.

“Our enquiries have led us to believe that the offender left the scene on a bike. I am therefore appealing for anyone who may have seen someone on a bike in the area around the time stated to please get in touch.

"I would also like to hear from anyone who may have any other information which could assist our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to please email lilly.brown@herts.pnn.police.uk.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/321/21.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.



