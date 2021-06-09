Drugs, weapons and cash recovered as man arrested in Beds village

Published: 9:09 AM June 9, 2021

A large amount of cannabis, suspected crack cocaine, cash, an air weapon and a hunting knife were recovered by Beds police in Henlow on June 2 - Credit: Bedfordshire Police

A man has been arrested and a property closed after community police officers recovered cash, drugs and weapons.

Bedfordshire Police and Grand Union carried out the joint operation in Henlow on Wednesday, June 2, where police recovered a large amount of cannabis as well as suspected crack cocaine, cash, an air weapon and a hunting knife.

A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs as part of the operation, which saw community officers working alongside a specialist intelligence unit.

The following day, the force also successfully applied for a closure order on the address, barring anyone from entering it for three months.

Inspector Louise Bates said: “We know the massive concern that our communities have about drug dealing, which can often come with violence, anti-social behaviour as well as the exploitation of children and other vulnerable people.

“This operation shows we are prepared to act on these concerns, working with specialist teams and other agencies to maximise the powers available to us to stop activity which is blighting the lives of people across Bedfordshire.

“Please keep getting in touch with us; your information could be the missing piece in the puzzle for us to take action and achieve similar results to those we have here.”

The man arrested has been released on bail, pending further enquiries.

Phil Hardy, executive director of operations at Grand Union, said: “By working closely with Bedfordshire Police, Central Bedfordshire Council and most importantly the local community, we’re showing that together we will not tolerate criminal activity and anti-social behaviour, and we will act to bring an end to these corrosive activities.

“We’re working in partnership with Bedfordshire Police and Central Bedfordshire Council, to make people feel safer and more at home in Henlow, and also trying to bring some positive community spirit and pride back to the area.

“We welcome the vigilance of community members, which led to an arrest made by Bedfordshire Police, which will help to reduce anti-social behaviour in our communities and bring some well-deserved peace and quiet for those living in the area.”