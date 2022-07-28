Three men who are allegedly concerned in the supply of drugs in the A1 towns of Sandy and Biggleswade have received 27 charges between them - Credit: Google Earth

Three men who allegedly used modern slavery and dealt drugs in the A1 towns of Biggleswade and Sandy have appeared in court.

Two of the men from Northamptonshire - Tyrone Baker, aged 25, of Carisbrooke Road, Rushden and Oliver Hamilton, aged 20, of Russell Way, Higham Ferrers - and Declan Welch, aged 20, of Coopers Close, Sandy have all been charged with five counts of holding a person in slavery or servitude.

They have also been charged with conspiring together to supply cocaine, heroin and cannabis in connection with the same investigation.

Baker was additionally handed three further charges, all concerning his alleged involvement in the supply of cannabis, cocaine and MDMA.

Each of the men have appeared at Luton Magistrates' Court this week (beginning July 25), and must now appear at Luton Crown Court in August.

No pleas have been entered.

Between them, the total number of drugs and modern slavery charges against them stands at 27.

Detective Inspector Tom Stean, of Bedfordshire Police, said: "I want to thank everyone for their hard work and commitment in pursuing this investigation."

Luton Magistrates' Court confirmed that Mr Hamilton and Mr Welch made appearances on Monday, July 25.

They are due to appear at Luton Crown Court on August 22.

Baker appeared at Luton Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, July 27.

He is due to appear in crown court on August 30.

Police in Bedfordshire said they are keen to hear about suspected drug dealing in the county.

They said anybody with information can file reports online (https://www.beds.police.uk/) or by phone on 101.

Alternatively, anonymous reports can be filed 100 per cent anonymously to CrimeStoppers online (https://crimestoppers-uk.org/) or by phone on 0800 555 111.

A police spokesperson also said information about violence and exploitation in Bedfordshire is available online (https://www.bavex.co.uk/) through the Bavex partnership.