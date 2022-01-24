Driver disqualified after admitting to drinking wine at the wheel

Sarah Willing from Stevenage has been disqualified from driving following a head-on crash with a police car - Credit: Ciaran O Connor

A woman from Stevenage has been spared jail and banned from the road after admitting dangerous driving, being drunk behind the wheel and throwing eggs at pedestrians.

On Friday, January 14, 33-year-old Sarah Willing, of Spencer Way, appeared at St Albans Crown Court where she was disqualified from driving for 18 months and sentenced to 10 months in prison, suspended for 18 months.

She must take a retest should she choose to reapply for her licence.

Willing had been convicted of dangerous driving and drink driving at Stevenage Magistrates Court on Monday, December 20, 2021 - after pleading guilty.

The offence occurred in Stevenage on June 27, 2021. The court heard that during the incident, Willing was reported to be driving around the town throwing eggs at other motorists and pedestrians, as well as drinking wine from the bottle while driving.

She was reported to the police by the public at the time of the offence and then failed to stop for officers on Broadwater Crescent.

During a pursuit with a police vehicle, Willing drove on the wrong side of the road at speeds of up to 67 mph over speed bumps before going the wrong way around a roundabout and crashing head on into another police vehicle responding to the incident.

Willing provided a roadside sample of breath after the collision and was found to be over twice the legal limit for alcohol.

HHJ Simon stated that her dangerous driving was "appalling, travelling at dangerous speeds in residential areas where a child could have easily walked out in front of her vehicle".

"She had no consideration for the safety of her passenger or any other pedestrians or the police officers that she injured in the crash. The incident could have easily been fatal."

Detective Constable Ben Amondsen, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Sarah Willing’s behaviour was despicable and Stevenage should now be a lot safer without her on the roads.

“We will not tolerate dangerous driving and anybody who spots such offending should get in touch with the police. If you spot a dangerous driver in action, you should call 999 straight away.

"If you have concerns that someone in your local area is driving dangerously or under the influence of alcohol please call our non-emergency number 101.”

You can report information about dangerous driving online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via our web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.