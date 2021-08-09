Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Driver who failed to stop after hitting cyclist sentenced

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 4:34 PM August 9, 2021    Updated: 4:46 PM August 9, 2021
Stevenage Magistrates' Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

A Hitchin motorist who failed to stop after colliding with a cyclist has been sentenced in court. 

Luke Rowland, of Tilehouse Street, was charged with driving without due care and attention - and his case was heard at Stevenage Magistrates' Court on Thursday last week.

On September 12, 2019, Rowland was driving his Audi SQ5 down Willian Road in Great Wymondley when he failed to give way to an oncoming cyclist, causing a collision

The bike was damaged in the crash, and the cyclist suffered slight injury. Rowland did not leave his name and address, and failed to report the accident within 24 hours at a police station

The 26-year-old was handed a fine and ordered to pay costs - the combined total is £1,209 by chairman of the bench Rosemary Bolton - that includes £73 to the injured cyclist. He has also been disqualified from driving for six months. 



