Woman suffers cuts and bruises in pub glassing

Published: 2:15 PM September 14, 2021

After a woman was struck in the face with a glass at a Stevenage pub last month, Herts police are appealing for witnesses with information to come forward.

At around 1.30am on Sunday, August 1, a woman sustained cuts and bruises after she was assaulted by another woman in the Drapers Arms in High Street.

PC Molly Ewins, who is investigating, said: “I appreciate this incident was more than a month ago, however we have made enquiries into it and are appealing for further witnesses, who have not already come forward, to get in touch.

Information can be submitted directly to PC Ewins at molly.ewins@herts.police.uk, online at herts.police.uk/report, or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/58804/21.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org.