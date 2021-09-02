Man knocked unconscious in assault outside Stevenage pub

Published: 11:19 AM September 2, 2021 Updated: 11:31 AM September 2, 2021

A man has suffered a cracked rib, concussion and bruising to his eye after being knocked unconscious in an assault outside a pub in Stevenage Old Town.

The incident occurred outside the Drapers Arms at around 3am on Saturday, August 21 as the victim was waiting for a lift home.

The man, in his 20s, was waiting with a friend when he was assaulted in an altercation with an unknown man and woman.

He then fell to the floor and lost consciousness. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

The suspect is described as a black male, but the victim was unable to get any further description of the man, or the woman.

Investigating officer PC Hannah Hardie said: “We’re working to establish the circumstances around the incident and to trace the man and woman involved. A number of people were in the area at the time and we are appealing for any witnesses to please come forward.

"Did you see the assault take place, or the events prior to it? If you have any information at all, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information can email hannah.hardie@herts.police.uk, visit herts.police.uk/report, or call 101, quoting crime reference 41/64817/21.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org.