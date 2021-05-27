Dogs die after being deliberately poisoned in Stevenage

Published: 2:56 PM May 27, 2021

The poisoning is being treated as an isolated incident by Herts police - Credit: Archant

Two dogs have sadly died after being poisoned in Stevenage, police have confirmed.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a report that two dogs at an address in Brimstone Drive were deliberately poisoned on, or around, May 18.

PC Ryan McMenemy, who is investigating, said: “Sadly both dogs have died following this incident.

“This is being treated as an isolated incident and enquiries are being carried into the circumstances of it."

Those with information about the incident, or anyone who saw anything suspicious around the Brimstone Drive area on Tuesday, May 18 - or the days leading up to it - are urged to get in touch.

You can report information directly to PC McMenemy on ryan.mcmenemy@herts.pnn.police.uk, online via Herts police's website or by calling 101 quoting crime reference 41/37223/21.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.