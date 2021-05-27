Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News > Crime

Dogs die after being deliberately poisoned in Stevenage

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 2:56 PM May 27, 2021   
pirton attempted robbery

The poisoning is being treated as an isolated incident by Herts police - Credit: Archant

Two dogs have sadly died after being poisoned in Stevenage, police have confirmed.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a report that two dogs at an address in Brimstone Drive were deliberately poisoned on, or around, May 18.

PC Ryan McMenemy, who is investigating, said: “Sadly both dogs have died following this incident.

“This is being treated as an isolated incident and enquiries are being carried into the circumstances of it."

Those with information about the incident, or anyone who saw anything suspicious around the Brimstone Drive area on Tuesday, May 18 - or the days leading up to it - are urged to get in touch.

You can report information directly to PC McMenemy on ryan.mcmenemy@herts.pnn.police.uk, online via Herts police's website or by calling 101 quoting crime reference 41/37223/21.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

You may also want to watch:

Stevenage News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Last week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson held a press conference addressing the Indian variant

COVID-19: Indian variant reported in 75 per cent of cases in Stevenage

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Jean Burr

'Our final chapter' - closure for town centre staple Burrs shoe store

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
People wait to receive their Covid-19 vaccine at the NHS vaccine centre that has been set up at Robe

Coronavirus | Updated

Walk-in vaccinations to continue in Herts

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Outside The Highfield School in Letchworth

Education

Teacher who kissed pupils banned from profession

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon