Officers appeal to trace dog owner after girl bitten

Georgia Barrow

Published: 9:44 AM December 13, 2021
Police stock

Police are appealing for witnesses after a girl was bitten by a dog near Thomas Alleyne Academy in Stevenage - Credit: Archant

A girl has been bitten by a dog while walking home in Stevenage, and police are now appealing to track down the dog's owner. 

The incident occurred in the Old Town, close to The Thomas Alleyne Academy, on Friday, November 26.

The victim was walking home when she saw two people walking dogs and started feeding one of them, believed to be a husky.

While doing this, the second dog, which is described as an American-style Staffordshire, reportedly bit her right arm, causing slight puncture wounds.

The owner of the dog got the victim’s arm away from its mouth and apologised.

The victim went into the school to seek first aid and when she came back out, the dog walker had left in an unknown direction.

The dog owner is described as a white male, aged in his 20s, of average build, with dark short hair. He was wearing a brown jacket. The dog is described as a brown American Staffordshire with a black collar.

PC Rich Baker, who is investigating the incident, said: “We are currently trying to trace the owner of the dog as part of our enquiries into the incident and would appeal for him to please come forward.

"We’d also like to hear from anyone else who may have seen what happened, or who may have information which could assist the investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to email rich.baker@herts.police.uk.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/93151/21.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

