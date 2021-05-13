Dog bitten in two places at attack in playing fields

Published: 1:17 PM May 13, 2021

A small dog was attacked and bitten in two places by a larger dog at Paul Mallagan Playing Fields, Stevenage on May 7 - Credit: Google Street View

A dog has been attacked while being walked by a 15-year-old boy at a park in Stevenage.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a small mix breed dog was bitten in two places by another dog - believed to be a Rottweiler - in Paul Mallaghan Playing Fields on Friday, May 7.

The Rottweiler, which was being walked by a man near to the Epsom Close entrance to the field, attacked the smaller dog at around 4.45pm.

The owner of the suspected Rottweiler managed to get his dog away from the victim’s dog, but then left the playing field without leaving his details.

PC Natasha Angwin said: “It is an offence to have a dog out of control in a public area and the owner should have left his details with the boy before leaving the area.

“If you think you know the owner of the dog, or have any other information which may help our investigation, please contact me as soon as possible.”

You can report information direct to PC Angwin via email at natasha.angwin@herts.pnn.police.uk or online at herts.police.uk/report . You can call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/34415/21.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.