Dog and owner receive 'serious bite wounds' during attack in Stevenage park

Published: 1:53 PM July 7, 2021 Updated: 2:05 PM July 7, 2021

Police are appealing after a dog and its owner was attacked by another dog in Canterbury Way Playing Fields, Stevenage - Credit: Google

A woman and her cockapoo were attacked while on a walk in Stevenage - and now police are appealing for help to identify another dog and its owner.

At around 7pm on June 5, the victim was walking her light brown cockapoo in Canterbury Way Park, when her dog was attacked.

Both the woman and her dog were bitten. The attacking dog was being walked by a young girl - around 10 to 12 years old - and was not on a lead at the time. The dog is described as around 60-70cm tall and light brown in colour.

The young girl also had another dog with her, which was on a lead. This dog was smaller and also light brown in colour. The girl was described as white, with shoulder length brown hair.

Investigating officer PC Alexander Judge said: “This was a very frightening incident which has resulted in the cockapoo and its owner receiving serious bite wounds. We are keen to trace the owner of the offending dog as soon as possible.

“If you think you know who owns this dog, you witnessed the attack or have any other information which may help our investigation, please contact me via email – alexander.judge@herts.police.uk”

You can report also information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/42383/21.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.