Appeal after dog attack in Stevenage park

Published: 10:24 AM September 22, 2021

A woman was attacked by a dog while out walking her own pet at a Stevenage park earlier this month.

Officers are now trying to trace the dog's owner following the incident in Hampson Park.

At around 11.30am on Thursday, September 2, the victim was walking her dog when they were approached by an aggressive dog which attacked them.

The dog is described as light tan in colour and about the size of a Labrador, however it had the build of a Staffordshire Bull Terrier and the face of a Pitbull Terrier.

It was with a man who was described as white, around 6ft tall, bald and of skinny build. The victim described him as having wide eyes, and he was clean shaven.

Investigating officer PC Jimmy Barber said: “Although this happened some time ago we are hoping that someone might recognise the description of the dog or the man with it.

"If you know who this dog belongs to please contact me via email at jimmy.barber@herts.police.uk.”

Alternatively you can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/68290/21 .

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.