Jogger injured in Stevenage dog attack

Published: 10:44 AM April 27, 2021 Updated: 11:55 AM April 27, 2021

A jogger was attacked by two small dogs at Fairlands Valley Park - Credit: Archant

A jogger in Stevenage has been left with injuries after being attacked by two dogs.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and information after the incident at Fairlands Valley Park.

The woman was running along the path at about 11.40am on Tuesday, April 20.

As she was about to overtake a man walking his two dogs on leads, one of the dogs lunged at her, bit her leg and then hung on.

She was then bitten on her shin and calf by the second dog. The owner then pulled the dogs off the woman causing further injuries.

The dog owner then refused to give his details and left the scene. He is described as a tall, big built, white man with dark hair, aged between 50 and 55.

The dogs are described as Bolognese crosses and one was white and the other black. Bolognese dogs are small and part of the Bichon family.

PC Tom Piper, who is investigating, said: “This was a very frightening incident which has left the victim with some nasty injuries. Although the dogs were being walked on leads, they do not appear to have been not under control and we need to trace the owner as soon as possible.

“If you think you know the owner of the dogs, or have any other information which may help our investigation, please contact me as soon as possible.”

You can report information direct to PC Piper via email – thomas.piper@herts.pnn.police.uk or online at herts.police.uk/report.

You can also speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/29386/21.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.