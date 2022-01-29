Former Stevenage doctor charged with sexual offences

Angus Brooke, 49, from Stockport, has been charged with a number of sexual offences - Credit: Archant

A former practising doctor in Stevenage and Knebworth has been charged with a string of sexual offences.

Angus Brooke, who previously lived in Stevenage, was charged yesterday with serious sexual offences against a vulnerable woman.

The offences are alleged to have happened in 2017 when he was working as a doctor in Stevenage and Knebworth.

Brooke, aged 49, of Park Lane, Stockport, was arrested on May 3, 2019.

He has now been charged with:

Sexual assault on a female – June 2017

Exposure – June 2017

Cause a female aged 13 or over to engage in a non-penetrative sexual activity - June 2017

Assault a female aged 13 and over by penetration with part of body / a thing - June 2017

Care worker cause / incite sexual activity with mentally disordered person - no penetration - June 2017.

He is due to appear at a magistrates’ court in Hertfordshire on March 2.

He has been subject to bail conditions, which includes not entering some areas of Stevenage, and his bail conditions will be reviewed.

Brooke is being investigated by the General Medical Council and has been interim suspended by the Medical Practitioners’ Tribunal Service since 2017.

Officers are appealing to anyone with information in relation to this investigation to come forward and speak to police on 01707 354541, Monday to Friday between 8am and 4pm.

Information will be dealt with sensitively by specialist officers.

To report abuse, go online, use online web chat, or call our non-emergency number 101.