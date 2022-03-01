Police want to identify two men following a distraction theft at Morrisons in Letchworth Garden City. - Credit: Google Maps

Police are looking to identify two men following a distraction theft at Morrisons in Letchworth Garden City.

Officers have released the CCTV images of the two men.

One man was wearing a dark flat cap, blue jeans and a dark padded jacket. The other man wore a dark top with a white collar and dark trousers.

The distraction theft happened at around 3pm on February 17. The woman returned to her vehicle at Morrison’s car park and placed her bag on the front seat.

Police are looking to identify two men following a distraction theft in Morrisons, Letchworth Garden City. - Credit: Hertfordshire Constabulary

Thieves then distracted the woman by someone else saying she had damage to her vehicle.

While the woman went to check her vehicle with the person, her mobile phone and a bank card were stolen from her bag by another person.

PCSO Katie Pegram, of the North Herts Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “I’d like to hear from anyone who recognises the people in the images as they were in the area at the time and could assist with our enquiries.

“We are also asking shoppers to be wise to this distraction theft technique.

“Regular patrols are carried out by officers in the area, but we would also ask members of the public to report any such suspicious behaviour.

“This technique catches people of guard, so please do remember to keep your belongings with you and not unattended wherever possible.”

You can report information online, use online web chat, or call the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 41/13359/22.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit their website www.crimestoppers-uk.org.