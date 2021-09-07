Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News > Crime

Investigation busts landlords of unlicensed property over 'dangerous' living conditions

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 8:30 AM September 7, 2021   
The property is above a restaurant in Deadman's Cross, just outside Shefford

The accomodation in question is above a restaurant in Deadman's Cross, just outside Shefford - Credit: Google Street View

The owners and manager of an unlicensed shared housing property have been fined £30,000 for putting the safety of their tenants at risk. 

In an investigation by Central Bedfordshire Council, it was discovered that accommodation above a restaurant in Deadman’s Cross -  just outside Shefford - was operating as an unlicensed House of Multiple Occupation (HMO) where tenants were living in conditions that breached fire safety regulations. 

A council spokesperson confirmed that the "HMO and the restaurant building are owned by the same freeholder, but we are unable to confirm if the business is linked to the freeholder.

"We cannot publicly name the recipients of the fine as this was a financial penalty agreed outside of a first tier property tribunal and was not a prosecution, and therefore was not heard in court.”

A HMO is a property that has more than one household living in it and sharing the toilet, bathroom or kitchen facilities. 

You may also want to watch:

The intervention from the council officers resulted in the owners being ordered to remove fire safety risks and improve the living conditions for the tenants. The owners and managing agent were also required to apply for a HMO licence.

They received fines for failing to licence the property and breaching the HMO management regulations, by failing to ensure fire safety measures were in place.

Most Read

  1. 1 GP given formal warning over inappropriate behaviour
  2. 2 Boy, 15, sentenced for manslaughter of Christopher Hewett
  3. 3 Fairlands swim trial success after safety concerns
  1. 4 Swindon Town issue apology after crowd disturbance at Stevenage
  2. 5 'We can't sit helpless any longer' - fundraiser for Saniyah, 3, with life-limiting condition
  3. 6 When do the clocks go back in 2021?
  4. 7 Person hit by train between Hitchin and St Neots
  5. 8 Work space set to open in town centre as part of £2m project
  6. 9 The true story of a 'garrotting' robbery on a Hitchin highway
  7. 10 Meet Hitchin Squirrel Rescue's latest albino addition

It has been a legal requirement to licence all HMO privately rented properties with five or more occupants since October 1, 2018. 

Cllr Eugene Ghent, executive member for housing and assets, said: “We know that most private rented sector landlords provide decent and well managed accommodation, but there are a small number of landlords and property agents who knowingly flout their obligations and rent out accommodation that is unlicensed or unsafe.

“We want people to understand that landlords of HMOs who fail to apply for a licence will be committing an offence which may result in a large fine, or even in a prosecution.”

If you believe your rental property may be a HMO, or you have concerns about your living conditions, you can contact Central Bedfordshire Council at psh@centralbedfordshire.gov.uk.

Shefford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police are at the scene of a suspected assault in Stevenage town centre

Herts Live

Woman taken to hospital with suspected stab wounds

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Headshot of Stevenage man Craig Locock who has been diagnosed with terminal cancer

People

Friends hold live music festival for terminally ill Ricky

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
Players from Chic netball team are playing a charity match this weekend in memory of their friend and team mate Lauren Hughes

Netballers embark on fundraising feat in memory of teammate

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
A cyclist was knocked off his bike and verbally assaulted in Royston, and police are appealing for i

Herts Live

Man arrested on suspicion of assault and theft

Bianca Wild

person