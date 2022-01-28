Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Trial date set for Met police officer from Stevenage accused of rape

Anne Suslak

Published: 12:04 PM January 28, 2022
Updated: 12:07 PM January 28, 2022
A trial date has been set for former Met police officer David Carrick from Stevenage - Credit: PA

Met police officer David Carrick, who has been accused of 29 sexual offences against eight women, is due to stand trial in April.

David Carrick, from Stevenage, is accused of 13 counts of rape, five counts of sexual assault, three counts of assault by penetration, three counts of coercive and controlling behaviour, two counts of false imprisonment, one count of attempted rape, one count of attempted sexual assault by penetration and one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

A trial date for the 46-year-old has been set for April 26, after a case management hearing on February 17.

The prosecutor in the case in Tom Little QC and the defence barrister is Alisdair Williamson QC.

PC Carrick, who has been remanded in custody, did not appear at the hearing deciding his trial date as the video link between the court and Belmarsh Prison in south east London didn't work.

PC Carrick was arrested on October 2 last year, and has been suspended by the Metropolitan Police.


