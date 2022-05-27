The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
News > Crime

New date set for trial of suspended Met Police officer David Carrick

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 3:14 PM May 27, 2022
Updated: 4:43 PM May 27, 2022
PC David Carrick, 47, from Stevenage.

PC David Carrick, 47, from Stevenage, appeared at Snaresbrook Crown Court, now charged with 44 alleged offences (Sketch from previous hearing) - Credit: Elizabeth Cook/PA

A new trial date has been set in the case of suspended Metropolitan Police officer David Carrick.

Mr Carrick, from Stevenage, has been charged with 44 alleged offences, including several counts of rape and sexual assault.

The 47-year-old officer appeared at Snaresbrook Crown Court in north-east London via video link from HMP Belmarsh today (Friday, May 27).

He pleaded not guilty to 15 of his charges. He has previously pleaded not guilty to his other charges.

Mr Carrick is due for trial on February 6, 2022 at Southwark Crown Court.

He has been remanded to custody.

