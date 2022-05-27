PC David Carrick, 47, from Stevenage, appeared at Snaresbrook Crown Court, now charged with 44 alleged offences (Sketch from previous hearing) - Credit: Elizabeth Cook/PA

A new trial date has been set in the case of suspended Metropolitan Police officer David Carrick.

Mr Carrick, from Stevenage, has been charged with 44 alleged offences, including several counts of rape and sexual assault.

The 47-year-old officer appeared at Snaresbrook Crown Court in north-east London via video link from HMP Belmarsh today (Friday, May 27).

He pleaded not guilty to 15 of his charges. He has previously pleaded not guilty to his other charges.

Mr Carrick is due for trial on February 6, 2022 at Southwark Crown Court.

He has been remanded to custody.