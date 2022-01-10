Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Met police officer from Stevenage charged with six further rapes

Georgia Barrow

Published: 4:26 PM January 10, 2022
Updated: 4:46 PM January 10, 2022
File photo dated 3/2/2017 of the New Scotland Yard sign outside the headquarters of the Metropolitan

Metropolitan Police officer David Carrick has been charged with nine further offences, including six of rape - Credit: PA

Met police officer David Carrick from Stevenage has been charged with nine further offences, including six counts of rape, according to the Crown Prosecution Service.

This brings the total number of charges against him to 29.

He appeared in court in December, where he pleaded not guilty to 20 sexual offences, including rape.

PC Carrick of Stevenage was arrested and charged in October with raping a woman on a Tinder date in St Albans. 

Three more women came forward and he was charged with the additional 20 offences - which are alleged to have taken place between January 2017 and July of last year.

