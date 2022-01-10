Met police officer from Stevenage charged with six further rapes

Breaking

Metropolitan Police officer David Carrick has been charged with nine further offences, including six of rape - Credit: PA

Met police officer David Carrick from Stevenage has been charged with nine further offences, including six counts of rape, according to the Crown Prosecution Service.

This brings the total number of charges against him to 29.

He appeared in court in December, where he pleaded not guilty to 20 sexual offences, including rape.

PC Carrick of Stevenage was arrested and charged in October with raping a woman on a Tinder date in St Albans.

Three more women came forward and he was charged with the additional 20 offences - which are alleged to have taken place between January 2017 and July of last year.