Suspended Metropolitan Police officer David Carrick has appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court.

PC David Carrick, from Stevenage, has 44 charges against him including sexual assault, rape, false imprisonment, and coercive and controlling behaviour.

Between October 2021 and March 2022, Hertfordshire police charged the 47-year-old with 41 alleged offences against 11 victims.

On May 9, officers charged PC Carrick with three new charges relating to a 12th alleged victim.

These relate to three allegations of rape, thought to have taken place in Stevenage between January 1, 2008 and December 31, 2009.

He spoke only to confirm his name and age at Westminster Magistrates' Court today (Friday, May 13).

Chief magistrate Paul Goldspring said: "You are here today because there are three new charges against you.

"I formally send all three to the court sitting at St Albans.

"You will appear there on May 27 to link up with the other charges."

The charges related to alleged incidents between 2003 and 2021.

The charges are: 21 counts of rape; nine counts of sexual assault; five counts of assault by penetration; three counts of coercive and controlling behaviour; two counts of false imprisonment; two counts of attempted rape; one count of attempted sexual assault by penetration; and one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

He previously pleaded not guilty to some of these charges at St Albans Crown Court in December.

PC Carrick was tied to the Metropolitan Police's Parliamentary and Diplomatic Command.

He was suspended when officers from Hertfordshire police arrested him in October last year.

A spokesperson for the London police force said of the new charges: "We recognise that these are extremely serious and concerning allegations.

"Referrals have been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct as the investigation has progressed.

"The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards continues to monitor developments closely and will provide whatever support it can to Hertfordshire officers."

The Met spokesperson added any misconduct proceedings cannot take place until the case has concluded.

Mr Goldspring remanded PC Carrick to custody until the hearing in St Albans later this month.