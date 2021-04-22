Cyclist suffers bruises to face after being punched in assault

Published: 12:08 PM April 22, 2021

A cyclist was left with bruising after an assault near the Hitchin Road Sainsbury's, Stevenage on March 19 - Credit: PA Wire/Press Association Images

A cyclist has sustained bruising to their face after an assault in Stevenage.

The victim was punched on the side of his face by the suspect on Hitchin Road, Stevenage near Sainsbury's on March 19 at around 4.30pm.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following the assault.

The assailant is described as being an Asian man, aged around 20, approximately 5ft 10in and of stocky build with dark eyes.

At the time of the incident, he was reported to have had an unshaven face, thick and short black untidy hair, and was wearing a navy blue tracksuit and dark trainers.

You may also want to watch:

PC Olivia Evenden said: “I’m appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident to come forward. It took place on a busy main road in Stevenage and people passing by may have seen what happened.

“Additionally, if you were driving by you may have caught footage of this on a dash cam which could assist to identify the other man involved."

Those with information can contact PC Evenden directly at olivia.evenden@herts.pnn.police.uk, report to Herts police online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 41/19986/21.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or crimestoppers-uk.org.