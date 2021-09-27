Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News > Crime

Appeal to trace driver after cyclist sustains serious injuries in crash

Author Picture Icon

Georgia Barrow

Published: 12:05 PM September 27, 2021   
Police are appealing for help to trace a driver who left the scene of a crash in The Street, Wallington

Police are appealing for help to trace a driver who left the scene of a crash in The Street, Wallington - Credit: Google

A cyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a crash near Wallington - and police are now appealing for help to find a driver who failed to stop at the scene. 

On Sunday, September 12, at around 1.25pm, the cyclist was involved in a collision with a vehicle in The Street, just east of Wallington.

The vehicle was believed to be a blue Audi A5, which was not at the scene on police arrival. It was reported that the vehicle left the scene in the direction of Sandon.

PC Charlotte Child, who is investigating, said: “The cyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries. They have now been discharged following surgery, and are recovering at home.

“Enquiries suggest that a metallic dark blue convertible Audi A5 may have been involved in the collision, and we are keen to trace this vehicle and its driver as a matter of urgency.

You may also want to watch:

“If you have any information, please get in contact. I would especially be keen to hear from you if you were driving in the area around the time specified and have a dash cam fitted to your vehicle, as you may have captured footage which could assist with our investigation.”

If you have any information, you can contact PC Child directly via email at charlotte.child@herts.police.uk. You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator online at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101 quoting ISR 401 of 12/09.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Most Read

  1. 1 Arrests made after assault leaves victim with lacerations to the head
  2. 2 Ambulance called to crash between motorcycle and van in Stevenage
  3. 3 Appeal to trace driver after cyclist sustains serious injuries in crash
  1. 4 GP surgery blamed for young cancer victim's late diagnosis
  2. 5 Historic family jewellers scoops up industry awards
  3. 6 I went to Stevenage Charter Fair for the first time, and here's what I thought
  4. 7 Remembering one of Hertfordshire's best-known estate agents
  5. 8 5 of the best pumpkin picking locations in Hertfordshire
  6. 9 Hertfordshire's adult social care workers honoured at award ceremony
  7. 10 Stevenage has 'no money left' for new special needs children, says county council
Herts Live
Wallington News
North Herts News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The University of Hertfordshire De-Havilland Campus. Picture: Herts Uni.

University of Hertfordshire paedophile sentenced for child abuse images

Bianca Wild

person
The corner of Eastcheap and Leys Avenue in Letchworth.

Herts Live | Updated

Woman taken to hospital after medical incident in town centre

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Aidan O'Neill, Stuart Nurse, Alexandra Wright, Claire-Marie Hall and Steven Serlin will appear in Gordon Craig panto Aladdin

Christmas

Revealed: Stevenage Aladdin pantomime cast members announced

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Stevenage Charter Fair

Events

Stevenage Charter Fair returns to town next week

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon