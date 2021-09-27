Appeal to trace driver after cyclist sustains serious injuries in crash

Published: 12:05 PM September 27, 2021

Police are appealing for help to trace a driver who left the scene of a crash in The Street, Wallington - Credit: Google

A cyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a crash near Wallington - and police are now appealing for help to find a driver who failed to stop at the scene.

On Sunday, September 12, at around 1.25pm, the cyclist was involved in a collision with a vehicle in The Street, just east of Wallington.

The vehicle was believed to be a blue Audi A5, which was not at the scene on police arrival. It was reported that the vehicle left the scene in the direction of Sandon.

PC Charlotte Child, who is investigating, said: “The cyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries. They have now been discharged following surgery, and are recovering at home.

“Enquiries suggest that a metallic dark blue convertible Audi A5 may have been involved in the collision, and we are keen to trace this vehicle and its driver as a matter of urgency.

You may also want to watch:

“If you have any information, please get in contact. I would especially be keen to hear from you if you were driving in the area around the time specified and have a dash cam fitted to your vehicle, as you may have captured footage which could assist with our investigation.”

If you have any information, you can contact PC Child directly via email at charlotte.child@herts.police.uk. You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator online at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101 quoting ISR 401 of 12/09.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.