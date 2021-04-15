Arrest made after car crashes and overturns in Stevenage

Published: 10:14 AM April 15, 2021

Police were called to Cuttys Lane in Stevenage following a crash this morning - Credit: Google

A man has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs following a crash in Stevenage this morning.

Police were called to Cuttys Lane just before 7am today to reports of a collision.

A silver Vauxhall Astra collided with several parked cars before overturning.

Officers and the ambulance serves attended and the driver was taken to hospital to be assessed.

The road was closed while emergency services attended the scene.