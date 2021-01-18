Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Man arrested after crashing into tree and fleeing scene in Hitchin

Jacob Thorburn

Published: 9:01 AM January 18, 2021    Updated: 10:08 AM January 18, 2021
A man has been arrested, and his female passenger hospitalised, after a crash in Hitchin last night. - Credit: Archant

A man has been arrested after he fled the scene of a crash in Hitchin last night.

At around 9.30pm, the emergency services were alerted to the theft of a motor vehicle in Stevenage.

It was reported that a grey, Ford transit van had been stolen from Stevenage High Street, and the vehicle had been involved in a collision with a tree in Woolgrove Road, Hitchin 30 minutes later.

The driver, a male, fled the scene and the female passenger was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Herts Fire and Rescue Service also attended, along with the East of England Ambulance service.

A police search, including a helicopter, resulted in the male being caught and being placed in custody, where he now remains.

