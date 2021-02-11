Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Pair charged after county lines drugs raid in Stevenage street

Jacob Thorburn

Published: 1:58 PM February 11, 2021   
Police in Ilford arrested the man on Tuesday. Picture: Archant.

Katrina Watkinson, of Holly Copse Stevenage, and Haben Emmanuel, of West Cromwell Road, were charged after a police raid in Stevenage

A man and a woman have been charged following a joint police operation and county lines raid in Stevenage earlier this week.

A search warrant was executed at an address in Holly Copse on Tuesday, February 9, after an intensive investigation into the activity of the occupants.

Katrina Watkinson, of Holly Copse, and Haben Emmanuel - who is 20 and of West Cromwell Road in London - appeared remotely at Hatfield Remand Court yesterday morning.

Ms Watkinson, 31, has been charged with two counts of conspiring to supply class A drugs.

Haben Emmanuel has been charged with conspiring to supply heroin, being concerned in the supply of heroin, conspiring to supply crack cocaine, being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and acquiring, using and possessing criminal property.

Stevenage police officers had received numerous complaints from the local community regarding drug related activity linked to the address.

Detective Sergeant Jonathan Leak, from the dedicated county lines Operation Mantis,  said: “My team have worked tirelessly to address the problems in Holly Copse and I hope this sends a clear message to those that continue to deal drugs in our county – we are committed to tackling drug crime in Hertfordshire and we will do everything in our power to catch you.”

Chief Inspector for Stevenage, Simon Tabert, said: “This is an excellent outcome and will hopefully provide some respite for the law abiding residents who have had to put up with significant anti-social behaviour linked to the drug dealing activity at this address.

“I would like to thank them for their patience and hope this reassures people that just because we don’t take action immediately a complaint is made, does not mean we are not dealing with the issue.

"In order to secure a conviction, we need to investigate the crimes thoroughly and this can take a bit of time.

“My local policing team will be now be carrying out joint follow up work with the anti-social behaviour team from Stevenage Borough Council.”

The next court appearance for the pair is due to take place in March.

