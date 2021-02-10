Closure order granted after anti-social behaviour and drug-related crime

Published: 4:12 PM February 10, 2021

A property in Western Way has been subjected to a closure order following reports of anti-social behaviour - Credit: Herts police

A closure order has been secured on a property in Letchworth, after the Safer Neighbourhood Team and housing association Settle took action against those involved in anti-social behaviour and drug-related crime.

The order was granted under the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014 at Stevenage Magistrates’ Court this morning.

It prevents the tenant from entering the property in Western Way for three months. Should any unauthorised person enter the premises they will be arrested, which may result in imprisonment or a fine of up to £5,000, or both.

The property has been the subject of a police investigation following numerous complaints from residents about the tenant and his associates using the address in an anti-social manner, including drug-related crime and breaching current COVID-19 legislation.

Anti-social behaviour officer Jeanette Dallimore said: “The closure order was sought after we received numerous complaints from residents reporting that the address was being used by a large number of people who were drug dealing from the address or using it to take drugs.

"People were also staying in the house whilst the tenant was absent, breaching COVID-19 regulations.

“I hope this has reassured the community that we take reports like this very seriously and along with our partners, have worked extremely hard to gather evidence to support the closure order application.

"The order is in effect for three months however we are working with partner agencies to find a more permanent solution.”

Anyone who wants to report anti-social behaviour can call Herts police on 101 or visit herts.police.uk/report.