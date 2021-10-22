Closure order granted after drug-related crime and anti-social behaviour

Published: 4:31 PM October 22, 2021

A closure order is has been granted for a property in Buckthorn Avenue, Stevenage, following reports of drug-related crime and anti-social behaviour - Credit: Herts police

A closure order has been granted for a Stevenage property, and three people have been arrested, following a policing operation in the Bedwell area.

Officers secured a full closure order on the address in Buckthorn Avenue, after complaints about drug-related crime and anti-social behaviour.

The order was approved at Stevenage Magistrates’ Court this morning, and lasts for three months.

During that time no persons are permitted to enter or remain in the address.

Earlier, officers from both the Operation Scorpion team and the Safer Neighbourhood Team executed a drug warrant and three people were arrested, with a quantity of class A drugs and cash found alongside drug dealing paraphernalia and an offensive weapon.

There was also a large amount of clothing found which had tags attached, bank cards and medication which is suspected to be stolen property.

Working in partnership with Stevenage Borough Council, officers from the Safer Neighbourhood Team applied for and were successful in being granted a closure order on the address.

The three people arrested have been released under investigation.

Sergeant Sian Wilkins, from the Stevenage Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “We hope this closure order will provide some respite from the ongoing issues suffered by neighbours and improve the residents’ quality of life within the local community.

“We will not tolerate this type of behaviour so if you have information about suspected drug activity and anti-social behaviour in your neighbourhood, please do not hesitate to report it to us because we will take it seriously.

“We will do all we can to prevent it from adversely affecting the lives of decent, law-abiding people who live nearby. I want to further reassure local residents that we will continue to monitor the situation and take further action if necessary.

“Everyone deserves to feel safe and happy in their home, and no one should be subjected to chronic anti-social behaviour issues. If you engage in this type of activity then you can expect your home to be the next target for us.”

You can report information about any type of crime online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator online web at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.