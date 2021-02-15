Closure order granted after police drugs raid

Published: 3:06 PM February 15, 2021

A closure order has been secured on a property in Stevenage after a specialist police unit's drug raid earlier this month.

Two people were arrested and subsequently charged following a police raid in Holly Copse, Stevenage on February 9.

Now, a closure order has been granted after neighbourhood officers had received numerous complaints from the community regarding anti-social behaviour and drug activity linked to the address.

The order was granted under the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014 at Stevenage Magistrates’ Court on Friday, February 12.

Should any unauthorised person enter the premises they will be arrested, which may result in imprisonment or a fine of up to £5000, or both.

Safer Neighbourhood Sergeant Duncan Hall was "very pleased" to have closed the address, preventing it from being used for any illegal activity.

He said: “I would like to thank the local residents who have supported our investigation by providing us with information and intelligence, and especially those who came forward and supplied written evidence to the court that led to this result.

"We will continue to work in close partnership with Stevenage Borough Council to identify and target any other address that are linked to drug dealing and or persistent anti-social behaviour in this way.

“I hope the arrest of the occupants and the subsequent closure of the property will reassure local residents that we take complaints like this very seriously and will always take action in situations like this one.”

Leader of Stevenage Borough Council, Councillor Sharon Taylor, said: “Closure orders are always a last resort when other efforts to resolve the situation have been unsuccessful, but we hope that this case sends out a clear message that we will not hesitate to take action when needed to ensure that our residents feel safe and comfortable in their own homes.”

Anyone who wants to report anti-social behaviour or drug related crime can call Herts police on 101 or visit herts.police.uk/report .

Anti-social behaviour can also be reported to Stevenage Borough Council on 01438 242666.