Woman named after pleading guilty to fly-tipping offence

Published: 3:12 PM March 5, 2021

A woman has been forced to pay a fine after pleading guilty to fly-tipping offences in Letchworth.

Clare Gateson of Kyrkeby, Letchworth Garden City, pleaded guilty to fly-tipping waste in the town's Jackmans estate in October 2019 - specifically two bags of household waste and old trampoline netting.

The items were traced back to Miss Gateson by an Environmental Crime Officer at North Herts District Council (NHDC), after details of her name and address were found in the fly-tipped waste.

Discarded trampoline netting that Ms Gateson pleaded guilty to fly-tipping - Credit: NHDC

Miss Gateson was fined £200 by the Court, and ordered to pay £500 towards costs and a victim surcharge of £32 - a total of £732.

Cllr Judi Billing, NHDC’s executive member for community engagement, said: “Fly-tipping is not only an eye sore, but it can be dangerous and very costly to clear up.

"As local citizens, we must always take responsibility for disposing of our household or business waste responsibly. North Herts District Council will not tolerate fly-tipping in our district and will always seek out and prosecute those that are responsible.”