Stevenage man arrested after assault in smoking area

Published: 4:29 PM October 6, 2021

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following an assault in the smoking area of Cinnabar in Stevenage - Credit: Danny Loo

A 21-year-old man from Stevenage has been arrested on suspicion of assault following an incident in the smoking area of a bar in the town.

He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Police are now appealing for information and witnesses following the alleged attack, which happened at around 1am on Sunday, September 12.

A customer was allegedly assaulted in the smoking area at Cinnabar, in High Street. The victim was not seriously injured during the incident.

Detective Constable Rondell Quinlan from the Stevenage Local Crime Unit, said: “If you witnessed this incident or possibly have any information that may assist in the investigation I’d like to hear from you.

“If you are able to help I can be contacted directly via email at rondell.quinlan@herts.police.uk”

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/71028/21.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.