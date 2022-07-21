The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
Church cross taken and 'dumped' in Letchworth

Pearce Bates

Published: 7:55 AM July 21, 2022
A police officer studying a clipboard.

The 2.5m cross had been removed from its concrete base. - Credit: PA

A cross has been removed from a church in Letchworth, and later found "dumped" nearby.

The item was removed from its concrete base at some time between Tuesday, July 12, and Thursday, July 14.

The cross was later found "dumped" near the the King’s Community Church, on the Jackmans estate, that it was taken from.

Police community support officer Francesca Mitchell, of Hertfordshire Police, said: "We have carried out inquiries in the area and are currently pursuing some lines of inquiry, but we think there may be other people who we have not yet spoken to, who could have information that might help us further.

“The cross measures 2.5 metres tall and 1.5 metres wide.

"It is made from 6 x 3 timber and would need at least two people to move it.

"If you saw it being moved or being dumped, please contact me.”

PCSO Mitchell can be contacted via the email address: francesc.mitchell@herts.police.uk 

Information can also be reported online or by calling the police's non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/56559/22.

Anonymous information can be given by contacting the Crimestoppers charity, on 0800 555 111.

