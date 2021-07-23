Letchworth BID responds after manager unexpectedly jailed

Published: 12:32 PM July 23, 2021

Letchworth BID manager Chris Wilson has been sentenced to 31 months in prison after pleading guilty to attempting to bring prohibited items into prison - Credit: Strand PR

Letchworth's BID manager Chris Wilson has been jailed, after pleading guilty to attempting to smuggle drugs into a prison.

While working as a Serco custody cells manager at Luton Crown Court, Christopher Andoh-Wilson, admitted to attempting to smuggle cocaine, cannabis, spice and a SIM card in, with the intention of passing it on to a prisoner.

The judge said the value of the drugs inside prison was higher than the value than when on the street.

The 30-year-old, of Luton, was arrested in 2018. He took on the role of BID manager in 2019.

Chris Hodkinson, Serco PECS contract director, said: “We expect the highest standards of behaviour from our officers at all times and clearly this was completely unacceptable.

"We worked closely with the police and other agencies in an anti-corruption operation at Luton Crown Court in February 2018.

"He was arrested, was also immediately suspended and has since been dismissed from his employment.”

After news of the court case and sentencing emerged, Letchworth BID chair Hugh Ottewell told the Comet today: "Much like most people who have known Chris while he has been working as the town manager, we are all completely shocked, surprised and saddened.

"We weren't made aware that this was hanging over his head for so long and it was catching up with him.

"I wish we could have known so we could have given a character reference for the brilliant job he has done for us and our businesses and the community.

"The positives to his work were very apparent during the COVID lockdown. He became the point of contact for many people and businesses, and well-regarded character."

Andoh-Wilson appeared at Aylesbury Crown Court on Tuesday for sentencing, where has was given 31 months in prison.